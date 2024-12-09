Pushpa 2 US Box Office Edges Past Christopher Nolan's Interstellar In 1st Weekend, Enters Top 5

Pushpa 2 US Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has dominated the box office after it hit the big screens on December 5. In the US, the film's opening weekend gross stands at $4.9 million. With this, the Telugu action drama managed to enter the Top 5 at the US box office in its opening weekend, edging out Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which saw its re-release on limited screens in the US and Canada.

Allu Arjun in a poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

How did Pushpa 2 fare at the US box office?

Pushpa 2 clinched the 5th spot at the US box office in its opening weekend, behind Moana 2 ($52 million), Wicked ($34.9 million), Gladiator II ($12.5 million) and Red One ($7 million). The Allu Arjun starrer minted $4.9 million, bettering Nolan's Interstellar re-release box office ($4.4 million). While the top 4 movies were holdovers from the previous weeks, the biggest of the many newcomers was the Indian action film Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Interstellar re-release makes a big impact

The newcomers struggled to make a significant impact at the US box office. The 10th-year anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar played in only 165 theaters. Paramount reported that the science fiction epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway brought in an estimated $4.4 million. IMAX also noted that all the 70mm IMAX presentations of Interstellar were sold out through the weekend.

A still from Interstellar | Image: X

“I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of ‘Interstellar’ this weekend,” Nolan said in a statement. Next weekend theaters are in for another influx of bigger movies, with both Sony’s comic book film Kraven the Hunter and the animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opening in wide release. Awards contenders Nickel Boys and September 5 will also open in a limited number of theaters.