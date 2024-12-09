Published 16:10 IST, December 9th 2024
Pushpa 2 US Box Office Edges Past Christopher Nolan's Interstellar In 1st Weekend, Enters Top 5
Pushpa 2 clinched the 5th spot at the US box office in its opening weekend, behind Moana 2 ($52 million), Wicked ($34.9 million) & Gladiator II ($12.5 million).
Pushpa 2 US Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has dominated the box office after it hit the big screens on December 5. In the US, the film's opening weekend gross stands at $4.9 million. With this, the Telugu action drama managed to enter the Top 5 at the US box office in its opening weekend, edging out Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which saw its re-release on limited screens in the US and Canada.
How did Pushpa 2 fare at the US box office?
Pushpa 2 clinched the 5th spot at the US box office in its opening weekend, behind Moana 2 ($52 million), Wicked ($34.9 million), Gladiator II ($12.5 million) and Red One ($7 million). The Allu Arjun starrer minted $4.9 million, bettering Nolan's Interstellar re-release box office ($4.4 million). While the top 4 movies were holdovers from the previous weeks, the biggest of the many newcomers was the Indian action film Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.
Interstellar re-release makes a big impact
The newcomers struggled to make a significant impact at the US box office. The 10th-year anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar played in only 165 theaters. Paramount reported that the science fiction epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway brought in an estimated $4.4 million. IMAX also noted that all the 70mm IMAX presentations of Interstellar were sold out through the weekend.
“I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of ‘Interstellar’ this weekend,” Nolan said in a statement. Next weekend theaters are in for another influx of bigger movies, with both Sony’s comic book film Kraven the Hunter and the animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opening in wide release. Awards contenders Nickel Boys and September 5 will also open in a limited number of theaters.
(With inputs from AP)
