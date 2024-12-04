Search icon
Published 23:34 IST, December 4th 2024

Pushpa 2: Woman, Boy Faint At Premier Show Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer in Hyderabad

A heavy crowd rushed ahead to have a glimpse of Allu Arjun at a theatre in Hyderabad and the two fell unconscious during jostling, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A screening of Pushpa 2 was organised in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Image: Mythri Movie makers/X

A woman and a boy fainted when a large number of fans gathered at a movie theater in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the premier show of the much-awaited "Pushpa 2: The Rule" of actor Allu Arjun.

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the duo and sent them to a hospital, a police official said.

A heavy crowd rushed ahead to have a glimpse of the actors at the theatre and the two fell unconscious during jostling, police said.

The police official pointed out that as the theater was small, it could not accommodate such a massive crowd.

Asked about reports that police resorted to mild lathi-charge, the official said to control the situation they used mild force to disperse the surging crowd. 

Updated 23:34 IST, December 4th 2024

