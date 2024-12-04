Pushpa 2: Woman, Boy Faint At Premier Show Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer in Hyderabad

A woman and a boy fainted when a large number of fans gathered at a movie theater in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the premier show of the much-awaited "Pushpa 2: The Rule" of actor Allu Arjun.

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the duo and sent them to a hospital, a police official said.

A heavy crowd rushed ahead to have a glimpse of the actors at the theatre and the two fell unconscious during jostling, police said.

The police official pointed out that as the theater was small, it could not accommodate such a massive crowd.