PV Sindhu To Attend Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding With Husband-To-Be Venkatta Datta Sai?

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: The couple is all set to tie the knot today at 8:15 PM at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Though intimate, the ceremony is going to be a lavish affair with several industry insiders in attendance. It is also being reported that ace badminton player PV Sindhu will also attend.

PV Sindhu to attend #Chayso wedding with her fiancee?

Sources in the know have informed media publications that ace badminton player PV Sindhu is also expected to be in attendance at the ceremony. She is a bride-to-be herself and will tie the knot later this month in Udaipur. It is uncertain if her fiancee will join the festivities today.



A file photo of PV Sindhu and her husband-to-be | Image: X

PV Sindhu is all set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies. They will reportedly in December tie the knot on December 22. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 20.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding outfits revealed

Naga Chaitanya will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots. Recently, the couple’s 'mangal snaanam' ritual become a viral sensation for its heartfelt simplicity. The couple is set to hold an 8-hour-long wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is a 22-acre property located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala during their pre-wedding festivities | Image: X

In the lead-up to the wedding, Sobhita recently celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower. The actress shared heartfelt moments from the event, including pictures of her seeking blessings from elders, setting the tone for a deeply cultural and meaningful union. According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots. Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya. These choices reflect their shared appreciation for timeless artistry and heritage.