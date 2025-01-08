Published 09:20 IST, January 8th 2025
Ram Charan Confesses He Regrets Starring In Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer For His Bollywood Debut
Ram Charan shared that the movie Zanjeer, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, held immense promise but failed to meet the expectations.
Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. Ahead of the release, he appeared at Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable with NBK, where he confessed to having regrets about starring in Zanjeer. For the unversed, the RRR actor made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra with Zanjeer in 2013. It was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer of the same name released in 1973.
Ram Charan reveals why he regrets starrer in Zanjeer
During his conversation with NBK, Ram Charan was asked if there was any film he regretted doing. To this, he replied, playing the lead role in Zanjeer. Opening up about the experience working in the movie, he shared that the project held immense promise but failed to meet the expectations. He was entering a new regional film industry with a lot of expectations, but the movie's underwhelming performance at the box office turned out to be quite challenging.
Since then, the actor never starred in a Hindi movie, except for making a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).
What do we know about Zanjeer?
Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the action crime drama was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages with the latter titled Thoofan. It marked Priyanka's debut in the Telugu film industry. The Hindi version also starred Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill in supporting roles. Upon release, the film got mostly negative reviews.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of Game Changer, which marks his full-fledged return to the big screen after nearly three years. Game Changer is helmed by Shankar and will star the actor in a triple role. The movie is slated to release on January 10.
