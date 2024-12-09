Published 19:50 IST, December 9th 2024
Rape Accused Jani Master Permanently Expelled From Dancers And Dance Directors Association
Jani Master was accused of sexual assault by a junior female colleague. He was booked for rape and was granted interim bail by the High Court.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Noted South Indian cinema choreographer Jani Master was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a woman who worked with him. Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police. On October 24, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail.
Jani Master ousted from Dancers and Dance Directors Association
Following the serious allegations against him, the choreographer has been ousted from the Dancers Association. The decision was held in a meeting held on December 6, as per reports. During the election choreographer Joseph Prakash was elected as the new president and the committee decided to permanently oust Jani Master.
Jani Master was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under POCSO Act
Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19. He was produced before a local court in Goa and a transit warrant was obtained. He was being brought here and will be produced before a regular court, a police release said. It said, based on the woman’s complaint, Zero FIR was registered in Raidurgam Police Station, Cyberabad. A Zero FIR is filed irrespective of the place of offence.
Jani Master was accused of sexual assault by a junior female colleague. He was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including POCSO Act, as the victim was a minor at the time of the offence.
(With inputs from agencies)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:50 IST, December 9th 2024