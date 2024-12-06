Rashmika Mandanna Watches Pushpa 2 With Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's Mom, Brother

Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda and often the duo is snapped enjoying each other's company. However, both refrain from confirming the news. A new photo is going viral on the internet, adding fuel to the ongoing relationship rumours. The actress was snapped enjoying her recently released movie Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay's family in Hyderabad. The photos and videos from their recent outing have gone viral on the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys Pushpa 2 with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's family

A photo has surfaced on X that shows Rashmika, in an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, at the cinema hall accompanied by Vijay Deverakonda's mother Devarakonda Madhavi, and his brother Anand. If we look closely, the sweatshirt the actress is wearing is from Vijay's clothing brand Rowdy. However, Vijay was nowhere to be seen.

A video from inside the theatre shows Rashmika sitting beside Vijay's mother for the screening of Pushpa 2. In the movie, she reprises her role as Srivalli, Pushparaj's wife.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1

Allu Arjun starrer is the first movie to earn over ₹175.1 crore on the opening day (including ₹10.1 crore of preview) at the box office in India. The highest has been recorded in Telugu, which is ₹85 crore, followed by Hindi ₹67 crore and ₹8 crore in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages collectively. The movie has beaten SS Rajamouli starrer RRR to become the biggest opener in India. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer earned ₹156 crore on its opening day.