Published 14:10 IST, November 30th 2024
RC16 Cast Update: Mirzapur Actor Divyenndu Joins Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor, Shares First Look
Divyenndu will be making his Telugu debut with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming untitled movie RC16, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Divyenndu, who won the hearts of his fans as Munna Bhaiyaa in the hit web series Mirzapur, is all set to make his Telugu debut. The actor will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in RRR actor's next untitled movie RC 16. On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana took to his social media handle to welcome him onboard. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.
Divyenndu joins Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in RC16
Production house Vriddhi Cinemas shared Divyenndu's casting announcement in an Instagram post. "Our favourite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him," the banner said in the post, referring to the actor's fan-favourite character Munna from Prime Video series Mirzapur.
"Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board. #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @iamjaggubhai_ @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial," the caption further read.
Also produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film also stars Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will score music for the project.
What else movies does Divyenndu have in the pipeline?
Divyenndu will next be seen in the action thriller film Agni, set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It also stars Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher and Kabir Shah in lead roles. The story follows a city plagued by an unexplained rise in fires, Vithal, a brave firefighter, reluctantly teams up with his brother-in-law, Samit, a skilled but stubborn policeman, to get to the bottom of the escalating crisis. As tensions mount and time runs short, the two must put aside their personal differences to solve the mystery and shield Mumbai from looming catastrophe.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:10 IST, November 30th 2024