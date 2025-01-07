Roadblocks In Game Changer Release, From Shankar Vs Lyca Productions To Fans' Death | Controversies Explained

Game Changer Controversies: It appears to be a pattern for Tollywood movies to run into discrepancies before their release. Despite the massive box office turnout, the Telugu films be it Pushpa 2 or Devara: Part 1, are far from controversies. Ram Charan and Kiara Advan's Game Changer is no exception either. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 1-, on the occasion of Sankranti. However, the film made plenty of buzz before its release, and not all for good.

Game Changer and the big Tamil Nadu debacle

For days after the film's promotion began, it remained uncertain if it would get an official release in Tam Nadu. The roadblock for the film's release was no one but the director, Shankar. Because of the filmmaker and his feud with Lyca Production, the Ram Charan starrer was on the verge of not seeing the light of day in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, Lyca Production reached out to the Tamil Producers' Council to halt Game Changer's release in Tamil Nadu until Shankar completes the pending film Indian 3. Allegedly, the director is yet to shoot a song and some key sequences of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The production house insisted that the director complete the film and then release Game Changer. The key parties apparently met for several rounds of discussion to sort out the creative differences. The production house of the Ram Charan starrer confirmed the film's release in Tamil Nadu only on January 6. Shankar will now complete work on Indian 3 after the release of the Telugu film.

Game Changer pre-release event turns tragic for Ram Charan fans

Days after the Sandhya Theatre stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, the makers of Game Changer organised a pre-release event in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The event was attended by the actor, the team of the film and Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Two attendees of the event met with a fatal road accident while travelling back to their home.

Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan left the pre-release event venue and were travelling home when their bike collided with a van leading to an accident. They were rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The producer of the film as well as Ram Charan extended ₹10 Lakhs financial aid for the families of the deceased. In a statement, the RRR actor shared, "I am deeply saddened by this tragic accident. We always wish for our fans to return home safely after such events, and this incident has left me heartbroken. My condolences to the families, and I pray for their strength. We will stand by them and provide all the support they need." Dil Raju mentioned, "I just got to know that after the event. I pray that their souls rest in peace, and we will stand by and support the two families. I am immediately sending Rs 5 lakh each and assuring them that we will stand by them.”