₹100 Crore Fake Collection: 'Global Fraud Ram Charan' Tops X Trend As Game Changer Makers Are Accused Of Box Office Scam

#GlobalFraudRamCharan: Social media is seldom sparing of anyone and it becomes even worse when one is in a public space. The latest victim of the trial on social media is Ram Charan. The actor's film Game Changer hit the big screens on January 10. While the movie raked in ₹51 crore in India, the makers have projected a ₹186 crore collection worldwide. The discrepancy in the collection led to allegations of box office inflation. Netizens have accused the actor and the movie makers of falsely projecting a swollen box office number to imply a larger interest in the film. Some even dragged Allu Arjun , Jr NTR and Prabhas 's names mentioning that the overinflation of the box office is a signature for Tollywood actors.

#GlobalFraudRamCharan trends on X

Fans of Ram Charan celebrated the ₹186 crore worldwide collection of Game Changer while others questioned the staggering number. As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted a meagre ₹80 crore on day 1 of release. The big difference between the two projections caught the attention of social media users. Soon, ‘#GlobalfraudRamCharan’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter).



Social media users also dug out an old video of Ram Charan in which he can seen vowing to never display the box office collection of his films. In the video, he could be heard saying that he would never boast the collections for the movie under his production house. Interestingly, Game Changer is produced by the actor and the new poster of the film boasts the latest numbers, leading to social media users calling him a ‘hypocrite'. Some users even quipped that even though a 10% inflation in the collection is the industry standard, the Game Changer makers have gone above it by projecting over a 100% jump in numbers.

'Shame on Telugu Film Industry', social media users troll Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR alongside Ram Charan