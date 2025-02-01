Sai Pallavi Skips Thandel Trailer Launch In Mumbai Due To Exertion, Advised Bed Rest

Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is one of the highly anticipated films lined up for release this year. Amid this, the actress reportedly had to skip the Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai as she was not feeling well.

Sai Pallavi skipped the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel in Mumbai?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, director Chandoo Mondeti revealed that, “Sai Pallavi was supposed to attend the Thandel Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai but she was continuously travelling to various cities for the promotional activities, She is running temperature and the doctor has advised her complete bed rest for at least 2 days”.

File photo of Sai Pallavi | Source: IMDb

Present at the movies event were, Naga Chaitanya, Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti and producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu. While Aamir Khan was the special guest.

What do we know about Thandel?

Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel revolves around the lives of the fishermen in Srikakulam. It is based on true incidents in 2018 involving fishermen from the community. However during one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan’s border and got caught.

Poster of Thandel | Source: IMDb