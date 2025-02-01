Samantha Dating The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru? Actress' Latest Post Reignites Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the pickleball tournament. The actress shared the photos from the tournament which was the first she attended as the owner of a sports team. However, it was one particular photo that caught the attention of social media users.

Samantha sparks dating rumours with Citadel Hunny Bunny director Raj

On February 1, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sporting event. In one of the photos, the entire team along with the owners posed together for the camera. However, Samantha could be seen holding hands of Raj in the group picture.

Samantha also shared some other photos with Raj, who is the director of the web series Citadel Hunny Bunny, which featured the actress. A thread on Reddit called Bolly Blinds and Gossip shared the photos with the caption, “I guess Sam is kinda making it official. Good for her, as long as everyone is happy!” However, soon members of the thread mentioned that Raj is married. The popular director is married to Shhyamali De. The actor-director duo have never confirmed their relationship and have maintained that they are good friends.

About Samantha's love life

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Telugu actress Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The couple parted ways in 2021. News of their turbulent marriage has been circulating since the beginning of 2021 when Samantha dropped her husband's surname ‘Akkineni' from her name. Putting all rumours to rest, the couple shared a joint statement confirming speculations. While the actors have never explicitly spoken about the reason behind their split, many media reports suggest that it was because of Naga Chaitanya's infidelity. However, neither party has ever confirmed the news.

A file photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's wedding | Image: X/koimoi