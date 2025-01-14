Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Day 1: Venkatesh Film Emerges As Pongal Winner, Surpasses Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection: The Venkatesh Daggubati-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer hit the big screens on January 14, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti/Pongal holiday. The Telugu movie has sprung a surprise at the box office and emerged as the top choice for cine-goers on the festive day. The movie has raked in the most business at the ticketing counter among other releases like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers remarkable opening day

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned raving positive on social media. The non-working day helped boost the audience in the theatre for the movie. Cine-goers' positive word of mouth and the festival release has helped boost the sales of the film.

A poster of Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹25 crore, in the domestic market. The film has outperformed previous releases like Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer which boast industry stalwarts in their star cast. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film's overall collection.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam outperforms Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has outperformed the already theatrical releases like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. On Tuesday, on the occasion of Sankranti, the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer minted ₹10 crore. The collection remains insipid in front of the other releases.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has outperformed Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj | Image: IMDb