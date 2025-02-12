Shameful! Chiranjeevi Wishes For Grandson From Ram Charan To 'Continue Legacy': Scared He Might Have Another Girl

Chiranjeevi recently attended the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam as a chief guest where his sexist remark came into public attention. The megastar's son Ram Charan welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his wife Upasana Kamineni in June 2023. Speaking at the event, the 69-year-old actor quipped that being at home feels like "a ladies' hostel" for him, as he is surrounded by his granddaughter. In jest, the actor also remarked that wished for his son to have a son so that the family ‘legacy’ could be continued.

What did Chiranjeevi say that sparked controversy?

Speaking at the pre-release event, Chiranjeevi spoke about his family and how he lives in a house that is predominantly habituated by women. When asked about his grandchildren, the superstar casually joked that he feels like he is at a “ladies' hostel”. As per several reports, he said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around."

To make matters worse, Chiranjeevi added, "I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, to have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl." His comments are not only sexist but also conform to the notion that film families in Tollywood do not appreciate the women working in the film industry. His comments have sparked an outrage on social media.

Netizens furious with Chiranjeevi's sexist remark

As soon as the videos from the event went viral online, social media users condemned the mentality of Chiranjeevi. A netizen took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “The rot runs so deep, it is not even funny. Proud to be the mother of a girl, daughters are beautiful, daughters are pure love and they will carry your legacy forward just right”. Another post read, “In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising.” A user wrote, “Chiranjeevi could say these same to his son, son's wife and son's daughter of his son gives birth to another girl child.”