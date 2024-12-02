Silk Smitha Biopic Teaser Out: 'Magnetic Lady' Comes Into 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi's Notice

Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla or popularly known as Silk Smitha was one of the most popular actors of the 80’s and the 90’s who worked in a number of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films as well. On the occasion of her birthday, STRI Cinemas has announced a biopic on the life of famed actress.

Silk Smith’s biopic in works?

STRI Cinemas has announced a biopic of Silk Smitha on the occasion of actress’ 64th birthday. The film has been titled SilK Smith: Queen of the South. Directed by Jayaram Sankaran, the role of Silk Smitha will be portrayed by Chandrika Ravi. The production of the film will begin in 2025. The makers have been shared a short preview.

Fans took to comment section to express the excitement. One user wrote, “Loved it!! If I am not wrong there was a scene where the dog was panting and the shot goes to men ogling at her that reference was kick a**. The shots, direction and also the colour grading was very era appropriate. and also to mention the background score. Takes you really back in time. Takes you really back in time. Looking forward to the complete biopic. All the best”. Another user wrote, “She is a queen!”. “Super”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Silk Smitha | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, The Dirty Picture, a biopic inspired by the life of Silk Smith was released in 2011. Vidya Balan essayed the lead role, The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Bobby Singh.

Chandrika Ravi, who will be essaying the role of Silk Smitha is an Australian actress. She was born and raised in Australia before moving to Los Angeles for her acting and modelling career. She became known for her role in the 2018 Indian film Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She has also made special appearance in 2023 film Veera Simha Reddy.

File photo of Chandrika Ravi | Source: IMDb

About Silk Smitha

Silk Smitha’s acting career took off as she started taking more bold roles in her films and became immensely popular as Silk Smitha. She worked in over 450 films throughout her career, starring in many of them opposite major stars in the south such as Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and so on. The majority of her films are from Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industry, but she has also worked in quite a few Hindi films as well as a handful of Kannada films.

File photo of Silk Smitha | Source: IMDb