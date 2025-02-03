Published 20:07 IST, February 3rd 2025
Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hurt' With Naga Chaitanya's Decision About Sharing THIS Personal Detail In Thandel
Naga Chaitanya revealed why Sobhita Dhulipala was hurt over his upcoming film Thandel. Starring Sai Pallavi, the movie will release in theatres on February 7.
Naga Chaitanya is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Thandel. Recently, a pre-release event of the film was held in Hyderabad and the actor revealed that his wife Sohbita Dhulipala was hurt for a certain reason.
Why was Sobhita Dhulipala upset with Naga Chaitanya?
During the pre-release event of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Sobhita Dhulipala was hurt because her nick name Bujji Thalli was used in the upcoming acute film. He said, “I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her Bujji Thalli at home. I told Chandoo this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film.”
Naga Chaitanya further said, “I was actually surprised. When I attended one of their wedding events, she told me that her nickname was Bujji Thalli. She said, I let it be when you used it in the film, but now you’ve made a song too?”. For the unversed, in Thandel, Naga Chaitanya’s character calls Sai Pallavi’s character Bujji Thalli. There is an also a song with same name and it is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Javed Ali.
All about Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film
Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it promises a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline rushing moments.
The film also boasts an impressive crew, including composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling cinematography, and editor Naveen Nooli. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala. Thandel is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7.
