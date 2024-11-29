Search icon
Published 17:37 IST, November 29th 2024

Sobhita's 1st Pics From Mangal Snanam Out, Know Significance Behind The Telugu Pre-wedding Tradition

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya: The couple is all set to tie the knot in December. Their pre-wedding festivities continued with a mangal snanam ceremony on November 29.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naa Chaitanya will tie the knot in December | Image: X

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: The actors are all set to tie the knot in December in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in August earlier this year and their pre-wedding festivities kick-started with a haldi ceremony today. Photos and videos of the couple from their haldi and Mangal Snanam are now doing rounds on social media.

What is the Mangal Snanam ceremony for which Sobhita Dhulipala channelled her inner PS-1 character?

On November 29, photos and videos from Sobhita Dhulipala's mangal snanam ceremony went viral online. In the photo, the bride-to-be could be seen getting bathed with water. The ritual is part of the traditional Telugu weddings.

Mangala Snanam Jalleda happens after the haldi ceremony. In this, the future bride and groom are given a holy bath. It is believed that this shower helps the couple get rid of any impurities and get ready for a fresh start to their new life. The water for the shower is made with a mixture of holy water, sandalwood, turmeric, and other herbs. After the ritual, the couple is required to attire formally related to the wedding ceremonies.

First photos from Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's haldi ceremony out

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad. Pictures from the couple’s vibrant Haldi are circulating widely on social media. Naga and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began with this ritual, attended by their close family members. A video collage featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire for their haldi is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the two are seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery, while Chaitanya donned a white kurta and pyjamas. The couple could be seen smiling throughout the heartwarming moment.
 

Inside photo from Sobhita Dhulipala's Mangala Snanam ceremony | Image: X

Sobhita is also seen participating in various other rituals with her loved ones. Bride-to-be stunned in two different outfits during her Haldi ceremony. For her first look, she opted for a red saree accessorized with a choker and a maang tikka. Her second look saw her embracing the character of Vanathi from Ponniyin Selvan as she wore a traditional yellow ensemble for the ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:37 IST, November 29th 2024

