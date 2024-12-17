Search icon
Published 17:09 IST, December 17th 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala Opts For Archival Sabyasachi Outfit For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Sobhita Dhulipala at her pre-wedding festivity | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala has recently paid a Banjara-themed tribute to her "backpacking days", which played a key role in shaping her identity.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of her photos from one of her pre-wedding rituals where she is seen wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga. In the photos, the actress exudes elegance in a handcrafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is embellished with antique zardozi and hand-painted mirror borders, paired with a hand-woven cotton dupatta and the brand’s classic blouse.

Alongside the photos, Sobhita wrote, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young people’s party / YPP. Lol) A Banjara themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul I felt seen. Beheld.”

The celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared photos of Sobhita, along with details of her outfit.

For the caption, he wrote, “For her wedding celebration, Sobhita Dhulipala wears a hand crafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is adorned with antiqued zardozi and hand painted mirror borders, paired with a hand woven cotton dupatta and the house classic “Kanthi” blouse. The ensemble is accentuated with a parandi and The East of Bengal Chandbalis crafted in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Paired with embellished hand crafted bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories.”

For her wedding, Sobhita opted for a traditional saree paired with matching jewelry. The groom, Naga Chaitanya, wore a pancha (a traditional dhoti drape) for the ceremony.

Naga and Sobhita tied the knot on December 4 in a beautiful ceremony at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds significant meaning for Naga Chaitanya’s family. Established in 1976 by his iconic grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long stood as a symbol of cinematic excellence and family legacy.

Nagarjuna was the first to share official photos from the wedding. In a heartfelt note, the 'Ghost' actor wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

--IANS

ps

 

Updated 17:09 IST, December 17th 2024

