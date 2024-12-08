Sobhita Dhulipala Shares New Wedding Photos Ft. Naga Chaitanya With A Quirky Caption

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 5, finally shared special moments from their highly anticipated wedding on social media. The couple posted their first official wedding pictures on Instagram, captioning it in a quirky note.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared first official wedding photos

The first picture shows Shobhita lovingly holding Naga’s face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including 'Havan' and ‘Jaimaala’.

During the 'Jaimala' ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in.

In other images, Shobhita is seen gazing upward while seated on the floor during the wedding rituals. A few candid shots reveal the couple smiling. Sharing these moments, they captioned the post in Telugu: "This is a sacred thread. This is essential for my long life. I tie this around your neck, O maiden having many auspicious attributes. May you live happily for a hundred years."

When Newlywed couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita visited Srisailam Temple

On December 6, the couple also visited Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh post their wedding. As per reports they performed 'Rudra Abhishek' in the temple. The newlyweds were accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna.

Earlier Naga’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni had shared special moments from their wedding and had expressed gratitude to friends, family and fans.

Nagarjuna wrote “ My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.”