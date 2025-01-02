SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Action Film Goes On Floors With Low-Key Pooja Ceremony, Netizens Await Proof

SS Rajamouli is working hard for his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The highly anticipated project is touted to a pan-India film, finally went on floors today. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony is now going viral on social media.

Pooja ceremony of SSMB29 held, videos goes viral

A video was shared by artistrybuzz on Instagram in which Mahesh Babu arriving outside Aluminium Factory a few minutes later. People from the film’s team attended the ceremony as well. The pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Critically acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli was spotted. Excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “ssmbxssglorybeging”. Another user wrote, “Anna, finally”.

Mahesh Babu generally skips the launch ceremony of his films. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu didn’t attend the pooja of Guntur Kaaram instead Namrata and Sithara attended it. The last time he ever attended the ceremony was for Aithidi which released 18 years ago. Now, after all these years, Mahesh Babu joined SS Rajamouli for the launch of the ambitious project.

File photo of Mahesh Babu | Source: IMDb

What do we know about SSMB29?

SSMB29 writer V Vijayendra Prasad had earlier confirmed that the script for the film is locked and described it as a globe-trotting jungle action adventure film. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for SSMB29 | Source: X