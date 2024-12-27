SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Locked As Female Lead In Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli's Upcoming Project?

SSMB29 Latest Update: A few weeks ago, reports were rife that SS Rajamouli is in talks with Priyanka Chopra to cast her opposite Mahesh Babu in his magnum opus SSMB29. It seems the rumours were true as now a source close to the development confirmed Pinkvilla about the casting of Priyanka. The movie is expected to go on the floors in April next year.

Is Priyanka Chopra starring opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB29?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source said that SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with a global presence. They had multiple meetings with the actress over the last 6 months and the "energies have aligned for both the stakeholders." The movie marks the return of Priyanka to the Indian film industry after a gap of 6 years - The Sky Is Pink.

(A file photo of Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram)

The source further shared Priyanka's excitement to be part of the highly anticipated project. The source said the actress is excited to partner with Mahesh Babu. It's an unchartered territory for her and the role has a scope for a lot of action sequences with the male lead. She has already started preparing for the role. "Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It’s a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film,” the source said.

(A file photo of Mahesh Babu | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about SSMB29?