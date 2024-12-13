Swag Doesn't Evade Allu Arjun Even In Jail, AI-Generated Photos Of Incarcerated 'Pushpa' Go Viral

Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police on December 4 and sent to Chanchalguda jail in 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. Later in the day, the Telangana High Court granted him four-week interim bail and listed the matter for hearing on January 21. The scene outside the jail was jubilant with Allu Arjun's fans gathering in large numbers to welcome the actor after his brief stint in prison. Meanwhile, his AI-generated photos from behind bars also started trending on social media.

Allu Arjun was arrested in Hyderabad on December 13 | Image: X

AI imagines Pushparaj in jail

AI-generated photos of Allu Arjun from prison took social media by storm on Friday. Fans lent support to the pan-India star in their way by suggesting, through images, that this difficult time did not affect his swag in any way. The photos show a brooding and thoughtful Allu Arjun behind the cell, not looking distraught in any way.

AI generated photo of Allu Arjun

AI generated photo of Allu Arjun

The comments section was soon flooded with supportive messages, with one fan saying, "Stay strong Bunny." Another social media user wrote, "Jail cannot do anything to Pushparaj, Jhukega nahi."

Stampede victim's husband ready to withdraw case

The husband of Revathi, the woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, said that he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun "responsible for the tragedy". Bhaskar, the deceased woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident.

The controversial premiere of Pushpa 2 was held in Hyderabad on Dec 4 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X