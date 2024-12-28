Telugu Filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj Accuses Allu Arjun Of 'Lying', 'Cover Up' In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The actor, who was named as accused no 11, also filed a regular bail petition in a local court which may come up for hearing on December 30. Meanwhile, filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj has slammed Allu Arjun over the stampede incident.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

'This is unfortunate'

As quoted by Free Press Journal, filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj blamed Allu Arjun for the stampede incident. He further claimed that because of his fault and negligence, the entire film industry has been compelled to bow down before Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: X

"This is unfortunate. While mistakes can happen unknowingly, it is unacceptable to knowingly lie to cover them up… Every time, the industry has to approach the Chief Minister and stand with folded hands. But why has it come to this? Observing recent incidents gives clarity not just to those in the industry but also to outsiders," Bharadwaj shared.

'Learn from Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi'

Bharadwaj gave examples of Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna and said, "They did so discreetly—they would go to a multiplex, watch the movie, and return after briefly interacting with fans present at the venue. If they had to visit a single-screen theatre, they would do it silently, without announcing it. But now, social media reveals when and where a hero will be, even before they arrive. This leads to massive crowds gathering to see them, resulting in chaotic situations."