Thalapathy Vijay Dons Veshti For Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil's Goa Wedding, Photo Goes Viral
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the high-profile guests at Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil's wedding in Goa. The couple will tie the knot on Dec 12.
Thalapathy Vijay flew to Goa to attend the wedding festivities of Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil. Vijay and Keerthy are co-stars and have shared the screen space in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018). Vijay, who has been busy with his political endeavours and shooting for his next with director H Vinoth, took time out from his work schedule to partake in Keerthy's wedding.
Vijay poses all smiles at his co-star Keerthy Suresh's wedding
Keerthy's wedding in Goa, as teased by her father G Suresh Kumar, is going to be a private affair. Vijay's presence at the nuptials means that he shares a close bond with the actress with whom he has worked in two films in the past. In the image that is going viral on social media, the GOAT star poses alongside two other guests at the wedding. Vijay donned a veshti, the traditional dhoti, for the wedding and teamed it with a silk shirt. He looked even more charming in his salt-and-pepper beard.
Earlier, a photo from the wedding venue had also surfaced on social media which teased the pastel theme of the decor as guests were welcomed to the “greatest adventure” by the bride and groom.
Keerthy Suresh drops her wedding photos
Keerthy Suresh also shared her wedding photos on social media on Thursday noon. The Kalki 2898 AD actress stunned in a saree as she looked every bit the traditional South Indian bride. She seemed blissed out in her candid wedding snaps. In one of the stills, Antony Thattil tied the mangalsutra around her neck.
One of the snaps saw the couple with their pet dog. Another image saw them performing rituals as the pandit chanted the holy mantras.
