Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya's Biggest Solo Opener Earns In Double Digits, Beats Love Story

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya has scored his biggest solo opener with the release of Thandel. The anticipation for the film was good and it managed to do well on day 1 at the box office. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame and also stars Sai Pallavi. The Telugu version led the collections, even as it managed to register below 10% occupancy in Hindi and Tamil as well.

Naga Chaitanya plays Thandel Raju in Thandel | Image: X

Thandel marks a personal milestone for Naga Chaitanya

According to early estimates, Thandel crossed the ₹10 crore mark on day 1. The final numbers will certainly be touching the ₹11 crore mark in all languages. According to Track Tollywood, the worldwide collection of the film on its opening day is expected to be around ₹16 crore. Before Thandel, Love Story was Chay's biggest opener, but its day 1 collection in India was below ₹10 crore mark. Incidentally, Love Story also starred Sai Pallavi, just like Thandel.

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel released on February 7 | Image: X

It seems like it's the second in a row for Tollywood's lead pair. The love story between the characters is the core of the film, as Chay shared in one of his interviews.

Thandel is based on a true story