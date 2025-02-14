Thandel Box Office Collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Crawls Towards ₹50 Crore Mark After 1st Week

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 7: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel has slowed down at the ticket window after getting a good start over its first weekend. The movie, inspired by true events of Andhra fishermen drifting into Pakistani waters and spending two years in captivity, Thandel has not been able to touch the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office after a week into its theatrical run. Worldwide collections of Thandel, meanwhile, stand at 65 crore.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in a still from Thandel | Image: X

Thandel box office run detailed

Thandel's Telugu version is the biggest contributor to its box office collection, adding ₹47.95 crore to its ₹48.85 crore biz. The figures in Tamil and Hindi are each below the ₹50 lakh mark, thus indicating that the movie has not been well-received by the pan-India audiences.

Thandel released on February 7 | Image: X

Thandel collection slowed down over the first week and dropped from ₹4.4 crore on Monday to ₹1.7 crore on Thursday. The film must pick up pace over the second weekend to sustain at the ticket window.

What is Thandel about?

The film is inspired by true events and revolves around a fisherman named Thandel Raju (played by Chaitanya), who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.

Chandoo Mondeti has directed Thandel | Image: X