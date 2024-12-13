Top 5 Allu Arjun Movies To Watch: Pushpa To Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, His Biggest Hits

Superstar Allu Arjun is basking in the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has become the biggest opener in worldwide collections. Originating from Telugu cinema, Bunny has firmly established himself as one of the biggest pan-Indian stars. While Pushpa dominates the spotlight, let's take a look at Allu Arjun's five highest-grossing films that shine at the global box office.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa 1: The Rise | Image: X



Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, is the highest-grossing film of Allu Arjun's career worldwide. Interestingly, over ₹100 crore of its earnings came from the Hindi markets, matching its collections in Telugu.

Allu Arjun became the second actor, after Baahubali's Prabhas , to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the Hindi box office with his debut Pan-India release. This mass-action drama also earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor in the Telugu film industry.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo | Image: X



Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became the second highest-grossing film in the Telugu states, following Baahubali 2. Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, the film gained immense popularity due to Allu Arjun's unique mannerisms, impeccable comic timing, catchy music, and undeniable star appeal.

Starring Pooja Hegde alongside him, the film earned over ₹264 crore globally, making it the second-highest grosser in Allu Arjun's career. It was later remade in Hindi as Shehzada, with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, but the remake failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Sarrainodu

Sarrainodu | Image: X



The mass-action drama, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, was released in 2016 and became a massive box-office success. Allu Arjun portrayed a vigilante ex-army major in Sarrainodu, with Rakul Preet Singh playing the female lead.

The film earned over ₹128 crore worldwide, securing the third position among Allu Arjun's highest-grossing films.

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham | Image: X



Allu Arjun made his comeback to the screen in 2017 with DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, where he portrayed two versions of the main character. One role is a cook who works with his Brahmin family, while the other is a trendy DJ and vigilante, fighting corruption under the guidance of his mentor.

Race Gurram

Race Gurram | Image: X



The 2014 action-comedy drama Race Gurram became a major box-office success. Starring Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, and Ravi Kishan, the film was dubbed in Hindi as Lucky: The Racer. The Hindi version performed exceptionally well during its satellite release, boosting Allu Arjun's popularity in North India.