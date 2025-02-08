VD 12: Ranbir Kapoor To Make Cameo In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer? Animal Actor Drops Major Hint

Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up for his upcoming film VD 12. Not much has been revealed about the project, but there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor will be part of the project as well.

Ranbir Kapoor to feature in VD 12?

According to a report in ANI, a source close to Vijay Deverakonda said, “He (Vijay) who is gearing up for his much anticipated VD 12 releasing this year. But. What’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD 12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday”.

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb

Vijay Deverakonda and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda, the movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The actor has reportedly undergone a physical transformation for his role. The upcoming film promises high-octane action sequences that will keep the audience on the edge of their seat. As per reports, VD 12 is slated to release this year.

Poster of VD 12 | Source: IMDb

While, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film will also star Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, the romantic drama will now arrive in cinemas on 20 March 2026. This means 2025 will be a quiet year for Ranbir Kapoor fans, with no new releases from the star.

File photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Source: IMDb