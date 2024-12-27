Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:16 IST, December 27th 2024

VD12 Producer Naga Vamsi Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Will Be Released In 2 Parts: We Didn’t Randomly...

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in VD 12 and producer Naga Vamsi has revealed an interesting update. The film will release in theatres on March 28, 2025.

A poster of VD 12 | Image: X

Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in The Family Star in lead role and special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD is all set for his upcoming film VD 12. In the latest development producer Naga Vamsi revealed few interesting details about the film.

What did producer Naga Vamsi revealed about VD 12?

In a recent interview, Naga Vamsi said, “We have planned the film as a two-part story right from the beginning. We didn’t randomly split the story and diluted the first part, from the beginning the film is a two-part franchise. If you watch the first part, you will be satisfied with the story. You won’t feel left out even if we don’t make a second part. Both stories are complete and different.”

File photo of Vamsi | Soource: Instagram

Vijay had earlier shared an intriguing poster that can send chills down the spine. In the poster, Vijay is donning a rugged look - sporting cropped hair and screaming his heart out standing in the rain. His face is smeared with blood. "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth," read his caption. The upcoming film promises high-octane action sequences that will keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Tentatively titled, VD 12 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 28, 2025.

What do we know about VD 12?

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda recently wrapped up a 30-day shoot in Vizag and will now be jetting off to Sri Lanka to shoot the movie for around a month. The movie is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The actor has reportedly undergone a physical transformation for his role.

Image
Poster of VD 12 | Source: X

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD in a special cameo role as Arjuna from the mythology Mahabharata. He also has filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola action-packed entertainer in the lineup.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:16 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Mourns Automotive Legend Osamu Suzuki's Demise | LIVE
India News
Keerthy Gets Frustrated At Paps For Calling Her Kriti, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
Mumbai: 2 Crushed to Death by Train Near Palghar While Crossing Tracks
India News
Govt Greenlights ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ For National Leaders' Last Rites
India News
South Films To Release In Jan 2025: Vidaamuyarchi, Game Changer And More
Entertainment News
Gavaskar Opens Up On Heartbreaking Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out On Day 2
SportFit
China Weaponising Water Vis-a-Vis Brahmaputra Dam Project, Says Expert
India News
Good News Flyers! IndiGo Launches Direct Flights from Kolkata to Phuket
India News
Madras HC Rebukes TN Police Over Sexual Assault Victim's Identity Leak
India News
Fire Engulfs Delhi University's Gwyar Hall Canteen
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.