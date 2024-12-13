What Happened At Sandhya Theatre Leading To Allu Arjun's Arrest? Shocking Details Revealed!

Allu Arjun Arrested: Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad, which left a woman dead and her son critically injured. Days after the event, the Hyderabad police took the Pushpa 2 actor in custody. Know all about the incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest.

Why has Allu Arjun been arrested?

Allu Arjun's arrest comes days after a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4. Thousands of fans gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun and watch Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside him. The actor’s arrival caused chaos as the excited crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse, leading to a near-stampede, according to a police official. The incident occurred at the Sandhya 70 mm theatre at RTC Cross Roads near Musheerabad around 10 pm.

When the situation spiralled out of control, the police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. “A family standing near the theatre entrance was caught in the commotion and pushed down. While Bhaskar and his daughter sustained minor injuries, Revanthi and her young son were trampled,” the official stated. The woman and her son were rushed to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. The boy remains in critical condition, and the filmmakers of Pushpa 2 have pledged their support to the grieving family.

Allu Arjun announced ₹25 lakh relief to the family of the deceased fan



In his video statement, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, "When we went to watch Pushpa's premiere at RTC Crossroads [in Hyderabad], we never expected to hear such tragic news the next day. It was deeply disheartening to hear that a family was injured, and a lady named Revathi died due to her injuries. Watching movies in theatres is a cherished ritual, but this incident left us all heartbroken."