What Caused Delay In Allu Arjun's Release From Chanchalguda Jail? Pushpa 2 Star To Be Out Tomorrow

Allu Arjun , who was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in relation to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case and later granted bail by the Telangana High Court, is yet to walk out of the Chanchalguda Jail. Allu Arjun was granted bail at around 5 pm by the HC judge but he is still to walk out of prison. A sea of fans has been waiting eagerly to welcome the Pushpa 2 star outside the jail premises, but according to reports, he may have to spend the night in jail and will only be released tomorrow morning.

Allu Arjun is lodged in Chanchalguda Jail | Image: X

Bail order not uploaded? Allu Arjun to spend the night in jail

According to reports, the authorities in Chanchalguda Jail said that they had not received the official bail order till now. Copies of bail orders are yet to be uploaded online, the authorities said. Meanwhile, purported copies of Allu Arjun's bail order have been circulated online. He might be released from jail tomorrow at 6 am.

Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in stampede case | Image: X

According to a report in Aakashavaani, a visibly irritated and angry Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun's father, left Chanchalguda Jail after waiting for about 4-5 hours to take his son home. The report further stated that Allu Arjun will be in jail tonight and he may be released tomorrow morning once the officers receive the interim bail copy without any mistakes in it. In the meantime, police officers are busy making all arrangements to provide Class-1 Barrack (VVIP Treatment) to Allu Arjun tonight at the jail.

The deceased's husband wants to withdraw FIR against Allu Arjun