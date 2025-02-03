Who Is KP Chowdary? Kabali Producer Who Died By Suicide In Goa

The body of producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, who was known as NK Chowdary in the South Indian film industry, was recovered from his residence in north Goa on Monday. The producer was living in a rented flat in North Goa's Siolim area for the last seven months. When his friend called him on Monday, Chowdary did not answer the phone. According to the police, his friend informed the flat owner that Chowdary's body was hanging from the ceiling fan.

Reportedly, he was under stress as a result of financial strain and his alleged involvement in a drugs case in 2023.

KP Chowdary was 44 at the time of his death | Image: X

Who was KP Chowdary?

Chowdary was a film producer and distributor. He was one of the financiers of Rajinikanth starrer Kabali in Telugu. Chowdary also distributed popular films including Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Arjun Suravaram. However, some of his films of late were not doing well at the box office and did not bring in the expected profits due to which he was under severe financial strain.

KP Chowdary also ran a club in Goa | Image: X

Chowdary was an up-and-coming name in the entertainment and business world in Goa. He also ran a club in the beach city. His connections in the film industry, particularly with celebrities, allowed him to sustain his business.

KP Chowdary's arrest in drugs case

The producer was reportedly under financial distress and relentless pressure from lenders played a significant role in his decision to take his life. After facing repeated setbacks in the film industry, he allegedly took up the path of drug procurement and distribution. The producer’s life took a downturn in 2023 when he was arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in a high-profile drugs case.