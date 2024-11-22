Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma To Make Her Telugu Debut In Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry through her dance is likely to make her acting debut in the Telugu film industry. the 28-year-old is a trained dentist, who shifted her focus and pursued her passion for dance in 2018. She turned dance choreographer and founded her own dance training institute, Dhanashree Verma Company.

Dhanashree Verma, to star in Yashwanth Master's Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava?

According to a report in India Glitz, Dhanashree will make her acting debut in the Telugu film industry under producer Dil Raju's banner. The movie, which is slated to release in 2025, stars choreographer Yashwanth in the lead role. It will also star Malayalam actress Karthika Muralidharan, who rose to fame with the movies Saba Nayagan and CIA. A report published by a Telugu media house mentioned, “Aakasham Dhaati Vasthaava is a musical romantic drama that has ample scope for dance. The team wanted someone who dances at high speed and also possesses grace. Hence, they roped in Dhanashree Verma after considering multiple options."

According to the report, she will be playing a crucial role in the movie. However, makers are yet to confirm the news and share more details regarding the project. It is reported that she has already shot a few scenes in Mumbai.

The movie will also mark the debut of Sasi Kumar Muthuluri as a director. Karthik is likely to be roped in as a composer.

What else do we know about Dhanashree?