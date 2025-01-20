The Shadow's Edge First Look: SEVENTEEN Member Wen Junhui Joins Jackie Chan's Chinese Action-Thriller

The K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN has won the hearts of audience since its debut with their signature music and performances. Now, one of the members Wen Junhui is all set to showcase his acting skills in an upcoming action thriller named The Shadow's Edge which will feature Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan’s collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui

The makers keenly dropped the poster of the film The Shadow's Edge, which left fans excited. The first look of the film has created more buzz and they look forward to Jun’s performance alongside the legendary actor. As soon as the announcement was dropped, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Let’s goo Wen Junhui…so proud of you”. Another user wrote, “Jun and Jackie Chan, am I dreaming?”. “I’m so proud of you, my Jun Junnie!!”, wrote the third user.

Recently Jun had shared a series of pictures from the filming of The Shadow’s Edge. In the first picture, he Jun can be seen posing with Jackie Chan. In other pictures, he is seen having gala time with his co-stars.

Who is Wen Junhui?

Wen Junhui is a Chinese singer, dancer and actor. He is a member of popular South Korean boy band Seventeen. Even before he made his debut in the group, Jun was a child actor who has starred in several films including The Pye Dog (2007), The Legend is Born: Ip Man (2010). In 2023, he made comeback in acting with a lead role in iQIYI’s Exclusive Fairytale.

File photo of Wen Junhui | Source: IMDb

On August 12, 2024, Jun had announced that he would be taking a break from the group activities in South Korea for acting projects in China. For the unversed, SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Joshua, Woozi, Jeonghan, DK, and Seungkwan comprise the vocal unit.

File photo of South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN | Source: IMDb