'Until I Have To Apologise...': Samay Raina Predicted India's Got Latent Shutdown, Video Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Controversy

India's Got Latent Controversy: Crass remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube as BeerBiceps, about parents and sex on Samay Raina's reality show have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. Besides Ranveer and Samay, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

India's Got latent is hosted by Samay Raina | Image: X

The Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, and Mumbai police are also probing the matter. Meanwhile, an old video of Samay has resurfaced from one of his live streams in which he discussed the future of India's Got Latent and whether or not he should come up with seasons of the show, instead of dropping episodes.

When Samay said he may have to apologise for India's Got Latent

Speaking to Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina said, "Do you think I should do Latent as seasons or keep it going?" Tanmay added, "No no. No seasons. You do it till...." Samay then intervenes and says, "Until I have to apologise." Tanmay agrees and adds, "Yeah."

After the controversy blew up, leading to several complaints against those involved in the latest episode of India's Got Latent, Samay took down all show episodes from YouTube, but is yet to issue and apology. "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly," Samay shared on X in his first statement post controversy.

50 people involved with India's Got Latent summoned

The official said Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case. They include those who participated in the show, he said.

Samay Raina with India's Got Latent contestant | Image: Instagram