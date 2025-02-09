Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Airlifted To Delhi For Better Treatment Amid Battle With Liver Cirrhosis

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was Saturday airlifted to Delhi as his health condition did not improve here at a private hospital, family sources said.

Mohanty is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

His actor-wife Aparajita and superstar son Babusan also accompanied him on the flight, the sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital here in a critical condition four days ago and was on ventilator support, the doctor treating him said.