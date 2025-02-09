Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Airlifted To Delhi For Better Treatment Amid Battle With Liver Cirrhosis

Published 09:12 IST, February 9th 2025

Veteran Odia Actor Uttam Mohanty Airlifted To Delhi For Better Treatment Amid Battle With Liver Cirrhosis

Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was airlifted to Delhi as his health condition did not improve here at a private hospital, family sources said. Mohanty is suffering from liver cirrhosis. His actor-wife Aparajita and superstar son Babusan also accompanied him on the flight.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Uttam Mohanty is critical | Image: X

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was Saturday airlifted to Delhi as his health condition did not improve here at a private hospital, family sources said.

Mohanty is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

His actor-wife Aparajita and superstar son Babusan also accompanied him on the flight, the sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital here in a critical condition four days ago and was on ventilator support, the doctor treating him said.

Starting his acting career in Odia movie ‘Abhimaan’ in 1977, Mohanty has worked in more than 110 films. PTI AAM AAM NN

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:12 IST, February 9th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: