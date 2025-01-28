Vijay Deverakonda Demands Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay Mashup After Chris Martin Jokes About Hailing From Telangana

Coldplay broke records with the Indian leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The British boy band performed three shows in Mumbai and two back-to-back shows in Ahmedabad. Several moments and videos from the last show have been doing rounds on social media. One particular video caught the attention of Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda.

What did Chris Martin joke about?

On January 26, Coldplay concluded their India tour by performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In his signature style, while signing off, the band's frontman Chris Martin joked about the members being born in India. He said, “I would like to say thank you to the rest of the band. We've been brothers now for 29 years. And, it's just the most amazing thing to be part of, and what most of you don't know is that all four of us were born in India, so we're already an Indian band.”

Pointing towards the bassist Guy Berryman, he said, “He looks like he is from Scotland, but he is not. He is from Tamil Nadu. Everyone knows that I am from Telangana. And please welcome all the way from Ahmedabad, 100 per cent Gujarati, on the drums and everything else. In many ways, the leader of our band, the person who keeps us together, the lovely, incredibly bright, beautiful, and scary Will Champion.” A clip of the same went viral online.

Vijay Deverakonda responds to Chris Martin's joke about being from Telangana

On January 28, actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is from Telangana took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction to Chris Martin's comment. The actor shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Chris Martin (heart emoji) welcome! someone needs to make a Podusthunna poddumeeda X Coldplay mashup.”



A screengrab of Vijay Deverakonda's post | Image: Instagram