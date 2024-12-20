'Ladki Ho Ya Na Ho...': Vikrant Massey's Tip For IAS Aspirants

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shared a tip for the IAS aspirants and all those who are preparing for civil services saying “ladki ho ya na ho, par padai chalti rehni chahiye.” Vikrant Massey made the statement at Republic Media Network's Sangam. At the event, Massey also made it clear and dismissed all the speculations around that he will be quitting acting.

It doesn't matter whether you have a girlfriend or not, don't every stop studying (Ladki Ho Ya Na Ho, Padai Chalti Rehni Chahiye), said Vikrant Massey at the event.

Speaking about his tweet in English which many took for a hint that Vikrant wanted to retire as an actor, he said that the last few years has been really good for him because of the love the audience gave him… he put out that tweet… it was 2 am and next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to watch his movie The Sabarmati Report… he couldn't sleep.

"The idea behind his tweet was to go back home, take a break… I have been working for 10-12 years, so wanted to go home for sometime," Vikrant Massey said.

“When I was talking to my wife, she said I wanted to get a Filmfare, I got… PM Modi watched my film… so now it's my duty to do my job responsibly… so the idea was to take a break, go home and recalibrate as an actor,” he said.

“When I met PM Modi, I asked him nervously how was the film, he said he like the movie and his work,” Vikrant Massey shared.