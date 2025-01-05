What is WAVES? PM Modi’s Ambitious Initiative to Make India the Global Creative Hub

New Delhi, India: In 2025, India will host the first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), bringing together creative talents from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the WAVES in episode 117 of Mann Ki Baat Radio address on December 29.

Everything You Need to Know About ‘WAVES’

The ‘WAVES Movement’ aims to attract international talent from various creative fields, including filmmaking, music, fashion, and arts, to collaborate with Indian professionals.

“The overarching goal is to make India the hub for creativity on the world stage,” said PM Modi in an interaction with Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh in conversation with PM Modi spoke about the potential for India to host global-scale cultural and creative events, much like the well-known music festivals in the United States.

"Sir, I feel that they have made Coachella or any other festival that take place (big). We can make it much bigger. People travel from all over the world for such festivals. We have such a rich culture. If we are eating food in a dhaba, and someone is singing in Rajasthani, it is such a melodious song, that I say, 'I should stop singing'. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him," Diljit told PM Modi.

PM Modi, recognizing the potential in this idea, responded by saying, “The center of the creative world would be India.”

Here's How Govt Plans To Take Forward ‘WAVES Movement’

PM Modi elaborated on how the government plans to build the infrastructure and opportunities needed to turn India into the global epicenter of creativity.

PM Modi emphasized that WAVES is not just a one-time event but a long-term movement that will continuously shape and elevate India’s role in the global creative economy. "I am going to make WAVES a huge movement," he said.