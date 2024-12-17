When Samay Raina Got A Winning Position Against Grandmaster D Gukesh, Netizens Say 'Samay Kam Nahi'

Samay Raina is one of the most loved comics in India currently. His show India's Got Latent has become a viral hit on YouTube amassing millions of views for each episode. Recently, as Gukesh Dommaraju was crowned the youngest World Chess Champion at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore, a video of him playing chess against Samay has resurfaced. Samay is a chess enthusiast and has popularised the game while streaming matches on his YouTube handle. He played a game with Gukesh before the latter became the World Champion.

D Gukesh and Samay Raina played a friendly chess game in March last year | Image: YouTube screengrab

'Never underestimate Samay'

In a friendly game of chess, Samay Raina went up against Grandmaster and reigning World Champion D Gukesh. As the game progressed, we could see that the comic, who is not rated by FIDE, got a winning position against Gukesh. However, as the game drew to a close, he lost. After his victory, Gukesh even showed what Samay could have done to make the most of his winning position to best him.

Samay Raina with Viswanathan Anand | Image: Samay Raina/Instagram

Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for Samay. "Reason why Gukesh won world championship is he practiced against BM Samay," commented one. Another one wrote, "Samay had once almost defeated the World Champion in 10-2 mins battle."

