When Samay Raina Spoke About 'Consequences' Of 'Crossing The Line' In Comedy: Joke About Someone's Religion, Get Thrashed...

Samay Raina has been mired in a controversy over some derogatory comments made on his show India's Got Latent. The issue snowballed into a full-blown legal matter, as 40, including Samay, were issued summons for alleged vulgar content in the show, all in the name of comedy. In an old interview, the comedian, who rose to fame after jointly winning season 2 of Comistaan in 2019, talked about his views on "drawing the line in comedy" and how the matter is entirely subjective.

'The filter is very subjective'

In Prakhar Ke Pravachan podcast, Samay Raina, while talking about his brand of humour and how that could offend people, shared that the "line" in comedy has to be self-asserted, and not all can be justified in the name of a "joke". "You have to set the line for yourself. The filter is very subjective. I have met many stand-up comics who are very ha**** in real life but their sets are clean. They want to attract a set of audiences like, corporate or family," the comedian shared.

He added, "There are some who go all out and keep all filters aside. In open mics, this happens a lot. The line is personal and everyone should be okay with the consequences that you have to get with the line. You can't fight it in a utopic world in the name of a joke but it doesn't happen like that. If you joke about someone's religion, you will be abused and thrashed. Why will you get into that? You have to prioritise your mental health over artistic freedom. 'It's just a joke', you can't fight this thing now'."

When Samay spoke about his ambition

In the same interview, Samay Raina also shared that his true purpose in life is not to “create a revolution” but to keep his parents happy.

