Zakir Hussain Hospitalised Over Cardiac Issues, Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia Says 'We're Worried...'

Zakir Hussain Hospitalised: Four-time Grammy Award winner, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU in San Francisco, US after he experienced heart-related problems. The 73-year-old US-based musician is currently receiving treatment for his medical issues.

Zakir Hussain has been playing tabla since a young age | Image: Zakir Hussain/Instagram

What happened to Zakir Hussain?

About his health and sudden hospitalization, a source close to Zakir Hussain said that he had been having blood pressure issues. He was rushed to a hospital in San Francisco after his health deteriorated. Hussain is married to Kathak dancer and teacher Antonia Minnecola. She is also his manager. The couple has two daughters- Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Anisa graduated from UCLA and is a filmmaker. Isabella is studying dance in Manhattan, according to reports.

Zakir Hussain has two kids with his wife, they live in the US | Image"L Zakir Hussain/Instagram

Meanwhile, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, who is a longtime collaborator of Hussain, confirmed his hospitalisation in the US due to heart issues and shared, "He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week. He is unwell and admitted to the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation."

Zakir Hussain's career at a glance

Zakir Hussain performed throughout the Fall season in the US and the UK. He toured extensively across continents with the Crosscurrents Trio consisting of double bassist Dave Holland and saxophonist Chris Potter. Their last show was on November 26 in Paris.

Zakir Hussain won 3 Grammy Awards in 2023 | Image: Zakir Hussain/Instagram