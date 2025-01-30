Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Sachin And Suriya At ISPL league

Published 21:12 IST, January 30th 2025

Priceless! Sachin-Suriya Captured In A Single Frame

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Suriya captured together in a single frame at Thane during the ISPL League.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk

1/7:

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 kicked off in style with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suriya gracing the grand opening ceremony.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

2/7:

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement for ISPL's 2nd season, praising the platform for providing young players with opportunities to showcase their talent.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/7:

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Suriya were spotted in their casual attire, with Suriya adding a stylish touch with his trendy glares.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

4/7:

Actor Suriya expressed his enthusiasm for ISPL, praising its role in nurturing young cricket talent and confessing his eagerness to see them excel further in the sport.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/7:

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 kicked off with a bang, and none other than Bollywood's own sunshine, Jacqueline Fernandez, lit up the stage with her electrifying dance performance.
 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

6/7:

Clad in a stunning outfit, Jacqueline got the crowd grooving to her pulsating moves, showcasing her incredible energy and charisma

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

7/7:

Her presence added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all present.

/ Image: Varinder chawla

Updated 21:12 IST, January 30th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: