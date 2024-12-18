Published 12:35 IST, December 19th 2024
7 Simple And Easy Beauty Hacks That Will Work Wonders For Your Skin
Beauty is subjective, encompassing flawless skin, luscious hair, and perfectly groomed nails. Some hacks to enhance your beauty include ice your face before app
- 1 min read
1/7:
Apply makeup by placing an ice cube on your face for a few minutes to reduce puffiness, redness, and inflammation, leaving your skin looking fresh and rejuvenated.
2/7:
Invest in a high-quality hairbrush with natural bristles for softer, shinier hair and ice your face before applying makeup for a more natural look.
3/7:
Coconut oil is a gentle and effective makeup remover, especially for waterproof mascara, and should be iced before applying makeup.
4/7:
Use silk or satin pillow covers to reduce friction and maintain smooth hair, while ice your face before applying makeup to prevent breakage and friction.
5/7:
Use a spoon as a stencil to create the perfect winged eyeliner, and ice your face before applying makeup./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
White eyeliner on the lower waterline can enhance eye brightness and openness, while ice your face before applying makeup for a more natural look./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Use a cotton swab to fix makeup mistakes and ice your face before applying makeup to maintain precision and neatness./ Image: Freepik
