Updated 23:44 IST, February 16th 2025
Animals That Were Rediscovered After Being Declared Extinct
In a remarkable achievement towards conservation efforts and the resilience of nature, several animal species have been rediscovered after being extinct.
Coelacanth, believed extinct for 66 million years, was rediscovered in 1938 off South Africa's coast, earning it the title of a Lazarus Taxon, a species that reappears after being thought extinct./ Image: Freepik
The Takahe, a large flightless bird believed extinct for decades, has made a remarkable comeback to New Zealand's South Island, reviving one of the world's rarest and most ancient species./ Image: Freepik
The endangered Tiger Quoll, with only 14,000 remaining, faces severe threats from habitat loss, particularly the destruction of den sites in hollow logs, rocky crevices, and tree hollows./ Image: Freepik
The ancient Singing Dog breed, believed to have originated in New Guinea over 5,000 years ago, was thought extinct in the wild until DNA evidence confirmed their presence in 2018./ Image: Freepik
The European bison, nearly extinct with only 50 individuals in 1927, has made a remarkable recovery through reintroduction programs, with around 6,200 now living in the wild./ Image: Freepik
The Chacoan peccary is endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation caused by ranching, oil exploration, road construction, and uncontrolled hunting./ Image: Freepik
The Spix's macaw, a critically endangered parrot, vanished from the wild in Brazil due to the illegal pet trade and habitat destruction./ Image: Freepik
