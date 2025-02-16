Beautiful Marine Animals That Glow

1/7:

Atolla wyvillei, or deep-sea jellyfish, is a rare, crimson-coloured species found in oceans worldwide, characterised by its distinctive trailing tentacle used for capturing prey.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

This Red Sea lanternfish features specialized light-producing organs, including photophores on its belly and a nasal light organ, allowing it to shine like a tiny, underwater headlights.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

The vampire squid, a gentle deep-sea scavenger, uses its lengthy feeding filaments to collect drifting debris and marine snow, thriving in the ocean's darkest depths.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

The comb jelly is an elegant, oval-shaped creature propelled through the water by eight rows of minuscule, comb-like plates that it rhythmically beats.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Dinoflagellates are single-celled, eukaryotic organisms that are predominantly marine animals, with some found in freshwater habitats.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Found in shallow Hawaiian waters, this Pacific Ocean native hides in sandy or muddy coastal areas near sea grass beds by day, camouflaging itself with stuck-on sand grains.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

The yellow-coated clusterwink, a small sea snail species native to New Zealand and southeastern Australia, is a rare example of a bioluminescent gastropod mollusc.

/ Image: Freepik