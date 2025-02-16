Search icon
Bobtail Squid

Updated 19:23 IST, February 16th 2025

Beautiful Marine Animals That Glow

Bioluminescence is produced by certain marine animals, such as fish, squid, and algae, to confuse predators, attract prey, or lure mates.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Atolla wyvillei, or deep-sea jellyfish, is a rare, crimson-coloured species found in oceans worldwide, characterised by its distinctive trailing tentacle used for capturing prey.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

This Red Sea lanternfish features specialized light-producing organs, including photophores on its belly and a nasal light organ, allowing it to shine like a tiny, underwater headlights.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

The vampire squid, a gentle deep-sea scavenger, uses its lengthy feeding filaments to collect drifting debris and marine snow, thriving in the ocean's darkest depths.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

The comb jelly is an elegant, oval-shaped creature propelled through the water by eight rows of minuscule, comb-like plates that it rhythmically beats.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Dinoflagellates are single-celled, eukaryotic organisms that are predominantly marine animals, with some found in freshwater habitats. 

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Found in shallow Hawaiian waters, this Pacific Ocean native hides in sandy or muddy coastal areas near sea grass beds by day, camouflaging itself with stuck-on sand grains. 

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

The yellow-coated clusterwink, a small sea snail species native to New Zealand and southeastern Australia, is a rare example of a bioluminescent gastropod mollusc. 

/ Image: Freepik

Published 19:23 IST, February 16th 2025

