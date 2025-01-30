Published 21:15 IST, January 30th 2025
Destinations To Celebrate Basant Panchami This Year
Basant Panchami is a vibrant celebration of wisdom, culture, and spring's arrival, with unique experiences awaiting in iconic Indian destinations.
Kolkata celebrates Basant Panchami with vibrant festivities, traditional attire, and elaborate ceremonies, worshiping Goddess Saraswati and filling the city with a joyful and cultural spirit./ Image: Freepik
Varanasi, India's spiritual capital, transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle on Basant Panchami, with devotees praying to Goddess Saraswati and performing rituals along the ghats./ Image: Freepik
Jaipur celebrates Basant Panchami with vibrant processions, cultural shows, and temple decorations, blending its rich history with festive fervor./ Image: Instagram
Ahmedabad comes alive on Basant Panchami with kite-flying festivities, energetic celebrations, and community spirit, making it an exciting destination to experience./ Image: Freepik
Haridwar, a sacred Hindu city, hosts significant religious events, including the iconic Kumbha Mela, held every 12 years, and serves as a gateway to prominent places of worship./ Image: Freepik
Vrindavan, a sacred town in Braj Bhoomi, is steeped in history and spirituality, attracting devotees with its iconic temples, ghats, and festivals like Raasleela, and connections to revered saints./ Image: Freepik
In Delhi, Basant Panchami is celebrated with a vibrant tradition of wearing yellow attire, honoring Goddess Saraswati, and promoting knowledge and education in schools and colleges./ Image: Freepik
