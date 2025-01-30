Search icon
Delhi

Published 21:15 IST, January 30th 2025

Destinations To Celebrate Basant Panchami This Year

Basant Panchami is a vibrant celebration of wisdom, culture, and spring's arrival, with unique experiences awaiting in iconic Indian destinations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Kolkata celebrates Basant Panchami with vibrant festivities, traditional attire, and elaborate ceremonies, worshiping Goddess Saraswati and filling the city with a joyful and cultural spirit.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Varanasi, India's spiritual capital, transforms into a mesmerizing spectacle on Basant Panchami, with devotees praying to Goddess Saraswati and performing rituals along the ghats.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Jaipur celebrates Basant Panchami with vibrant processions, cultural shows, and temple decorations, blending its rich history with festive fervor.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

Ahmedabad comes alive on Basant Panchami with kite-flying festivities, energetic celebrations, and community spirit, making it an exciting destination to experience.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Haridwar, a sacred Hindu city, hosts significant religious events, including the iconic Kumbha Mela, held every 12 years, and serves as a gateway to prominent places of worship.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Vrindavan, a sacred town in Braj Bhoomi, is steeped in history and spirituality, attracting devotees with its iconic temples, ghats, and festivals like Raasleela, and connections to revered saints.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

In Delhi, Basant Panchami is celebrated with a vibrant tradition of wearing yellow attire, honoring Goddess Saraswati, and promoting knowledge and education in schools and colleges.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 21:15 IST, January 30th 2025

