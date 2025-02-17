Search icon
Rosy boa

Updated 23:33 IST, February 17th 2025

Ball Python To Rosy Boa: Exotic Snake Species Gain Popularity As Pet

Among all, the most popular pet snake species are corn snakes, boa constrictors, and king snakes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Corn snakes are recognizable by their slender build, orange or brownish-yellow color, and distinctive pattern of red blotches and checkerboard-like markings on their backs and bellies.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Ball pythons are a popular choice for beginner snake owners due to their calm demeanor, ease of handling, and manageable size, growing up to three-five feet in length.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Ball pythons make ideal pets due to their docile nature, adaptability to captivity, and diurnal habits, featuring glossy scales and a non-venomous constricting behaviour.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Garter snakes, native to North and Central America, are a diverse group of 35 species, characterized by their slender build, keeled scales, and distinctive longitudinal stripes. 

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Carpet pythons, renowned for their striking patterns and colors, are a popular choice among reptile enthusiasts, growing up to 2-3 meters in length and thriving in captivity with proper care.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Milk snakes, a non-venomous species with 24 subspecies, are prized for their stunning colors and patterns, making them a popular choice as pets among reptile enthusiasts.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Rosy boas make ideal first reptiles for families with older children, being docile, easy to feed, and long-lived, requiring a commitment of 20-30 years or more.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:33 IST, February 17th 2025

