Famous Foods In Gujarat You Must Try In 2025

Ganthiya, a soft and savory Gujarati snack, akin to Fafda, made from besan and spices, offering a unique puffy texture and best enjoyed with green chutney and masala chai.

Discover Khaman, a fermented Gujarati snack distinct from Dhokla, offering a light and fluffy texture in two variants: savoury Vati Dal Khaman and sweet Nylon Khaman.

Patra, a unique Gujarati snack featuring steamed and pan-fried leafy rolls made with Alnu Paan and besan batter, available at Farsan marts across Gujarat.

Khandvi, a beloved Gujarati snack, features bite-sized besan rolls with a creamy texture from curd. This is enjoyed across ages and even served to world leaders.

Indulge in Methi na Gota, crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside fenugreek fritters from Gujarat, offering a unique texture and flavour experience.

Savour the unique taste and texture of Locho, a traditional Gujarati steamed farsan from Surat, characterized by its loose consistency and flavorful seasoning.

Indulge in the crispy, flaky goodness of Cholafali, a classic Gujarati Diwali snack, with a simple recipe that guarantees perfect texture every time.

