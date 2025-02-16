Fascinating Facts About Butterflies

1/7:

Butterflies are cold-blooded animals, so they have to keep cosy or they won't be able to fly around.

/ Image: Freepik

The delicate wings of butterflies are comprised of four intricate layers of chitin, a remarkable substance that provides their wings with remarkable strength and resilience.

/ Image: Freepik

Chitin, a remarkably versatile and ubiquitous biomaterial, is the fundamental building block of butterflies, as well as all insects.

/ Image: Freepik

Contrary to popular assumption, butterflies don't sip water like humans do. Instead, they employ a clever, straw-like appendage called a proboscis to quench their thirst.

/ Image: Freepik

For butterflies, puddles are a secret sauce of survival, providing a vital boost of salt and minerals that are essential to their delicate existence.

/ Image: Freepik

When a butterfly alights on you, it's not just a gentle touch - it's actually giving you a curious once-over with its feet.

/ Image: Freepik

Upon emerging from their chrysalis, butterflies face a peculiar morning ritual. He meticulously assembling their proboscis, which unfurls in two separate halves.

/ Image: Freepik