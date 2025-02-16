Search icon
Interesting facts about Butterfly

Updated 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

Fascinating Facts About Butterflies

Delve into the enchanting realm of butterflies and discover interesting secrets that can leave you astonished.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Butterflies are cold-blooded animals, so they have to keep cosy or they won't be able to fly around. 

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

The delicate wings of butterflies are comprised of four intricate layers of chitin, a remarkable substance that provides their wings with remarkable strength and resilience.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Chitin, a remarkably versatile and ubiquitous biomaterial, is the fundamental building block of butterflies, as well as all insects. 

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Contrary to popular assumption, butterflies don't sip water like humans do. Instead, they employ a clever, straw-like appendage called a proboscis to quench their thirst.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

For butterflies, puddles are a secret sauce of survival, providing a vital boost of salt and minerals that are essential to their delicate existence.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

When a butterfly alights on you, it's not just a gentle touch - it's actually giving you a curious once-over with its feet. 

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Upon emerging from their chrysalis, butterflies face a peculiar morning ritual. He meticulously assembling their proboscis, which unfurls in two separate halves. 

/ Image: Freepik

Published 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

