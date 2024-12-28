Hanukkah 2024: Know The Significance Of The Jewish Festival

1/7:

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a significant Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Hanukkah, a central event in the festival, involves burning a small oil for eight days, symbolizing the miracle of the menorah.

Hanukkah, a Jewish festival celebrating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, is celebrated for eight days and nights starting on the 25th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar.

Hanukkah, a holiday commemorating the miraculous rebirth of the Second Temple, originated in the second century B.C. after the Maccabees revolted against Greek rule.



Hanukkah, an eight-day festival in 2024, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem following the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

Hanukkah will be observed on December 14-22, December 4-12, and January 1, 2028, starting at sundown in 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively.



Hanukkah's dates change annually due to the Hebrew calendar's lunisolar alignment with the solar year, unlike the Gregorian calendar's solar-only correlation.



